Russian forces are continuing to advance in the strategic cities of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, and Kupyansk, in the Kharkov region, as the current state of Kiev’s defensive lines are no match for Russia’s ongoing war of attrition.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Pokrovsk is “in Russia’s hands,” and Kupyansk isn’t far behind, as Kiev’s forces have gone from being able to “hold and slow down Russian forces in certain areas,” to the point where now “they can’t stop or slow down Russian forces ANYWHERE.”

