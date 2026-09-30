BIZARRE 'Pilot Fight' an Israeli FALSE FLAG? + Netanyahu’s SECRET UAE Meeting | Laith Marouf

A civilian aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, after the Omani first officer reportedly stabbed the Emirati captain, and tried to crash the plane. But that didn’t happen because, as reports say, among the mostly Israeli passengers were two pilots on board who were able to take over and safely land the plane.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that this story is raising concerns of an Israeli false flag, as it follows Netanyahu’s warnings of a 9/11-style attack, AND his not-so-secret meeting with representatives from 10 countries in the UAE over the weekend, with plans for the next phase of war against Iran and Yemen.



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