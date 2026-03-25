THE FIGHT FOR PALESTINE: GENERATIONS OF SURVIVAL IN GAZA BEHIND TODAY'S RESISTANCE | Ramzy Baroud

Who better to tell the story of Palestine than a Palestinian? In his new book "Before the Flood: a Gaza Family Memoir," Dr. Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, tells the story of the survival of three generations of the al-Badrasawi family as they are removed from their home in Beit Daras during the Nakba, forced into a refugee camp in Gaza.



Baroud noted that it was important to him to reframe the way Palestinians are viewed, and to highlight the path of resistance under decades of occupation, as the Palestinian people continue to fight back... inspiring the entire Axis of Resistance across the region to resist colonial oppression from the West.



Get your copy of 'Before The Flood' here

Follow Ramzy Baroud on X, and check out his work here

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