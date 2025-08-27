'ACT CIVILIZED' U.S. Elite Panic as Hezbollah Rejects Disarmament Demands | Laith Marouf

Israel is coming up with new excuses and blaming an invisible “Hamas surveillance camera” for its latest massacre in Gaza, which killed Palestinian journalists, aid workers and hospital staff in a double strike on Nasser Hospital.
Meanwhile, U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack is facing widespread backlash after he told reporters to “act civilized” at a press conference during his visit to Beirut, and warned that he would stop taking questions if the room became “animalistic.”
Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, noted that the U.S. and Zionist elite are becoming frustrated at their lack of control—both over the Palestinians and their resistance to the ongoing genocide against them, and to Hezbollah’s refusal of all disarmament demands, as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon.
