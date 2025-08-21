'We Never Paid Him a Dime' Palestine Chronicle Editor Responds to Lawsuit Over Slain Gaza Journalist

The Palestine Chronicle is being targeted in a lawsuit accusing the U.S. publication of “aiding” the kidnapping of three former Israeli hostages. The only problem? The Palestine Chronicle never paid Palestinian Journalist Abdallah Aljamal for the articles he contributed from Gaza, and there’s no way to confirm that he was holding hostages in his home. Because not only was Aljamal killed by the IDF, but so were hundreds in his neighborhood, which was destroyed by Israel in the 2024 Nuseirat refugee camp massacre.

Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, noted that the independent media outlet publishes articles from hundreds of contributors and their goal is to promote “the voice of ordinary Gazans.”

In the case of the Chronicle’s working relationship with Abdallah Aljamal, Baroud said, “we never paid him a dime,” and noted that the articles published were on-the-ground coverage from Gaza, because “we are not here to promote anybody’s agenda.”

Dan Kovalik, a human rights lawyer and legal representative for the Palestine Chronicle, noted that this case, which is currently in the discovery phase as U.S. District Judge Tiffany Cartwright has allowed it to move forward, sets a dangerous precedent for all independent journalists and media covering the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians.

