The US and Its Vassal States Act OUTRAGED After They Allow Israeli Strike on Qatar | Laith Marouf

International criticism of Israel is building, after it carried out strikes in Qatar, targeting the Hamas officials who were lured to Doha by the U.S. and the promise of a ceasefire proposal. But while Qatar’s Prime Minister is referring to the attack as an act of “state terrorism,” and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry says it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression,” the question remains… will anything fundamentally change?

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, noted that not only should this attack targeting one of Washington’s vassal states not come as a surprise, but it should be expected. He emphasized that Israel “wants the world to see it committing genocide,” and to be afraid that anyone can be targeted anywhere at any time.

