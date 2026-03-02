OIL, GAS PRICES SOAR AS QATAR HALTS LNG + IRAN PREPARED FOR ‘LONG WAR’ | Patrick Henningsen

Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas on Monday, impacting around 20% of global supply, as Iran’s retaliatory attacks continue to impact the region. Gas prices in Europe alone nearly doubled on the news.

While President Trump is threatening a “big wave” of attacks against Iran, reports say he is desperate for a deal and the Pentagon is becoming increasingly panicked by the impact this war will have on U.S. weapons stockpiles.

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that while we are only a few days into this war, we are already seeing the toll it will take on the global economy, and we’re being reminded that Iran has spent decades preparing, and its retaliatory attacks are just getting started.

Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709