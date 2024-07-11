The NATO summit in Washington, DC, is coming to a close, with the U.S. and its top allies announcing new plans for air defense for Ukraine, while pledging "irreversible" support for Kiev, and calling China "a decisive enabler" of Russia.

Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that while NATO still pretends Ukraine has a future in the alliance, even the New York Times is admitting that Kiev's aims to force its borders back to where they were in the 1990's are "all but impossible," and the West is just setting Ukraine up to become an endless vassal state.

