NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has resigned, after costing his company over $500 BILLION in market value in just one week, when he admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), an executive at the Singapore-based data company, Megaspeed International.

The U.S. is now claiming that Alice Huang acted as a “Chinese spy” to give Beijing access to NVIDIA’s semiconductor chips. But the Chinese government has been encouraging Chinese companies to use the chips… made in China.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while Alice Huang appeared to be running a shell company, it’s much more likely that it was for the benefit of Chinese companies like Alibaba, who were able to get their hands on NVIDIA chips.

As for the coordinated campaign against Jensen Huang, after his reported affairs have been well established in the rumor mill for awhile, Zha argued that it’s to the benefit of rivals like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has been vocal about the need to wipe out all competition.

Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

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