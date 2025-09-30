THE GREAT CON: U.S. Risks Nuclear War with Russia While Trump Claims to Want Peace – Scott Ritter

Israeli PM Netanyahu made his fourth visit to the White House in just eight months, where he met with Trump and the two war criminals laid out their latest plan for Gaza. But while it is being described as a “ceasefire” and even a “peace” plan, it serves Israel’s interests and would stand to continue the genocide.

Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that Trump is engaging in a massive con, where he claims to want to peace, but then pursues more endless war. And that threat could soon become a nuclear one, as the last remaining nuclear treat between the U.S. and Russia is set to expire in February 2026, and the Trump Admin is acting like it couldn’t care less.

