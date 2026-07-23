NO CEASEFIRE: Iran Refuses to 'CRY UNCLE'—Won't Give U.S Time to Reload | Jim Jatras

Reports say Iran has refused attempts by mediators to force a temporary ceasefire, after 12 consecutive nights of U.S. strikes. But each night has been met with Iran’s strategic response, which has left U.S. Military assets across the region in shambles.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Iran is refusing to “cry uncle” under pressure from the U.S. and that’s not going to change with more strikes. The resolve of the Iranian people remains strong, especially as Iran has been able to degrade the U.S. Military’s presence in West Asia.



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