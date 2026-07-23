NO CEASEFIRE: Iran Refuses to 'CRY UNCLE'—Won't Give U.S Time to Reload | Jim Jatras

Reports say Iran has refused attempts by mediators to force a temporary ceasefire, after 12 consecutive nights of U.S. strikes. But each night has been met with Iran’s strategic response, which has left U.S. Military assets across the region in shambles.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Iran is refusing to “cry uncle” under pressure from the U.S. and that’s not going to change with more strikes. The resolve of the Iranian people remains strong, especially as Iran has been able to degrade the U.S. Military’s presence in West Asia.
Follow Jim Jatras on X
SOURCE LINKS:
23 July 2026 - Trump says he is considering restarting major combat operations in Iran
23 July 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves.”
22 July 2026 - Arya Yadegaar on X: “Iran has rejected the proposal by the mediators & the US for a temporary ceasefire according to reports.”
22 July 2026 - Reuters: Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role
23 July 2026 - Lavrov-Rubio meeting: Ukraine war, dead Anchorage plan, renewed bilateral ties
22 July 2026 - Zelensky under growing pressure to reinstate sacked defence minister
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