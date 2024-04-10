A landmark case kicked off in the International Court of Justice this week, as Nicaragua sued Germany for violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention by enabling Israel to commit genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza by providing military aid and cutting funding for UNRWA.

Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that this case has the power to set the precedent that he was fighting for decades ago, which is that countries who enable genocide will be held accountable for their crimes.