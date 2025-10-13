The New Middle East: Trump’s 'PEACE' for Israel Means WAR for Iran

President Trump declared the “historic dawn of a new Middle East” in his speech to the Israeli Knesset on Monday, echoing a phrase used by Netanyahu two years ago when he erased Palestine from the map he presented at the UN General Assembly. But it doesn’t stop there…

The “New Middle East” is also the phrase used by Israeli think tanks pushing for war with Iran, and Trump made it clear that he has no concerns about letting the hundreds of millions of Dollars he’s received from the Adelson family influence his policies in the region.

Trump also flaunted the number of weapons the U.S. has given Israel, and even claimed Netanyahu has had a direct line to request anything he wants from Washington. A reminder that while there may be a ceasefire in Gaza, the U.S. and Israel are now pushing their campaign to isolate Iran into over-drive…

