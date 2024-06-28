The UN humanitarian chief is warning that a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah could be "apocalyptic," as Netanyahu teases the possibility of an invasion of Lebanon.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that even if Israel increases the current war with Hezbollah by ramping up its attacks on Lebanon, Netanyahu may still stop short of a full-scale war. But by claiming he is putting Israel's focus on Hezbollah, he is both appeasing the fanatics in his government who want more war, and attempting to distract from the utter failure that has been his campaign to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza.

Follow Elijah J. Magnier on Twitter