While Netanyahu was met with a nauseating amount of applause from members of Congress inside the U.S. Capitol during his visit last week, he was met with mass protests outside, as thousands of people took to the streets of Washington, DC. But that isn't the only place where he is seeing resistance to his crimes...

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that from Hezbollah in Lebanon to Ansar Allah in Yemen, the resistance movement in support of Palestine is showing its capabilities and sending a powerful message to Israel.

