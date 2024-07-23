Israeli Prime Minister and U.S.-backed War Criminal Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, where he is expected to meet with Donald Trump, Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris... a reminder that no matter who sits in the Oval Office in 2025, they will continue to lead the U.S. in enabling Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that Netanyahu, who is also set to give a joint address to Congress, has a history of bringing trouble to Washington... as his previous visits include in 2002 when he urged Congress to make the U.S. invade Iraq, pushing the false claims of "WMD's," and in 2015, when he condemned the Iran Nuclear deal, and went on to later convince the Trump Admin to pull out of it.

