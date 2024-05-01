While reports say that Israel and Hamas are nearing a temporary ceasefire agreement that could see some Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians captives, that progress hasn't stopped Netanyahu from reminding the world that he still plans to move forward with Israel's planned ground invasion of Rafah, which will put around 1.5 million Palestinians are risk.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that even if a deal is made, that doesn't change Israel’s long-term goal of ethnically cleansing the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population—a plan that the U.S. is well aware of, as it builds a $320 million pier off the Gaza coast, amid concerns that it will be used to force Palestinians off of their land.

