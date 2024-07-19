As soon as negotiators seemed to be making some progress on a ceasefire deal for the Palestinians in Gaza, Netanyahu added more demands... making it clear once again that he does not want a deal, as he gets ready to visit Washington for a hero's welcome before Congress (despite the fact that the ICC is targeting him with an arrest warrant on war crimes charges)

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that while Israel tries to make it seem as though any concessions offered by Hamas are a sign of weakness, they are attempting to cover up efforts by Hamas to reduce the bloodshed for the Palestinians on the ground, as Israel commits one massacre after another.

