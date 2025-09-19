NATO Out of OPTIONS, Ukraine out of TIME as Russia Stands STRONG – Fmr. US Diplomat Jim Jatras

President Trump is putting pressure on his fellow NATO members to stop buying Russian oil, and start targeting countries that continue to work with Russia, claiming that “if the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He’s going to have no choice. He’s going to drop out of that war.”

While Trump doesn’t seem to understand the war in Ukraine, that hasn’t stopped the EU from following his commands, and the Bloc announced its 19th!! sanctions package against Russia on Friday, which includes measures against Chinese and Indian entities.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that the latest fixation on third-party sanctions is a reminder that NATO is running out of options, and Kiev is running out of time, as Russia continues to hammer Ukraine with waves of drones and missiles, and pressure along the frontline.

Follow Jim Jatras on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 51: IT’S ALL A SHOW – Trump’s Ultimatum to NATO

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709