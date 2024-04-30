The situation on the battlefield is becoming increasingly dire for Kiev, as Russian troops advance, while in some cases, Ukrainian forces flee. It has gotten so bad that even the Washington Post is admitting that Ukraine is running out of men for the U.S. to train in programs set up to aid Kiev as part of Washington's proxy war against Moscow.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Zelensky comes up with plans to force Ukrainian men back home to fight, the pressure is on for NATO troops to fill the void left by the nearly 500,000 Ukrainians troops who have been killed since 2022… and reports are already warning that there are NATO soldiers on the ground, proudly wearing the insignia of their home country.

