Reports in the West say that European officials are privately warning Moscow that NATO is ready and willing to shoot down Russian jets, following multiple allegations of airspace violations in recent weeks. But Russia has maintained that it has no targets in Poland, Romania or Estonia, and has repeatedly requested evidence of the alleged incursions.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that NATO is beating the war drums for a potential false flag attack aimed at increasing direct war with Russia. And while Trump is acting as if he’s handing off the war in Ukraine to the EU (and is confident in their US-fueled capabilities), Russia is paying attention to what NATO is actually doing, not just what Trump is posting on social media.

