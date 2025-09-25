NATO Eager to SHOOT DOWN Russian Jets + Moldova Heads Into High-Stakes Election | Mark Sleboda

Reports in the West say that European officials are privately warning Moscow that NATO is ready and willing to shoot down Russian jets, following multiple allegations of airspace violations in recent weeks. But Russia has maintained that it has no targets in Poland, Romania or Estonia, and has repeatedly requested evidence of the alleged incursions.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that NATO is beating the war drums for a potential false flag attack aimed at increasing direct war with Russia. And while Trump is acting as if he’s handing off the war in Ukraine to the EU (and is confident in their US-fueled capabilities), Russia is paying attention to what NATO is actually doing, not just what Trump is posting on social media.
Follow Mark Sleboda on X
SOURCE LINKS:
25 Sept. 2025 - Europeans Privately Tell Russia They’re Ready to Shoot Down Jets
24 Sept. 2025 - EU chief says shooting down Russian jets ‘on the table’
24 Sept. 2025 - NYT: With His Pivot on Ukraine, Trump May Be Washing His Hands of the War
24 Sept. 2025 - Report: Trump Was Made Aware of Ukrainian Counteroffensive Plan That Requires US Intelligence Support
23 Sept. 2025 - NATO warns Russia to stop ‘escalatory’ actions after Estonian airspace violation
