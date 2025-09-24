The Danger is NATO Thinks Russia is WEAK, Won't Respond to Provocations – Larry Johnson

After months of claiming Kiev needed to get used to the reality that it wasn’t getting Crimea back, President Trump is now claiming he believes that “Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” and he added, “who knows, maybe even go further than that!”

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that Trump is sounding awfully similar to his special envoy, Keith Kellogg, with both underestimating Russia’s strength militarily and economically as a powerhouse of natural resources with strategic allies around the world.

Follow Larry Johnson on Telegram, and check out Sonar21

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 52: ONE Year of SANCTIONED – Q&A Episode

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709