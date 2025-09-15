'PATHETIC FALSE FLAG' Andrei Martyanov Calls Out NATO's Russian Drone Claims in Romania, Poland

Romania is the second NATO member to claim Russian drones were invading its airspace, following claims from Poland that it shot down at least three of the 19 Russian drones reported in its airspace last week.

But in the latest case, the Russian Embassy in Bucharest stated that “not a single specific and convincing answer was given to any question about the identification of the drone that allegedly flew into Romanian airspace.”

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, said he sees the recent allegations as a “pathetic false flag” attempt from NATO, in connection with the Kiev regime, as they continue to focus on the PR war, while Russia is focused on the real war on the ground.

