MOU IS DEAD: Iran Downs Another MQ-9, Strikes 85 U.S. Targets | Laith Marouf

The Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran is officially over, according to President Trump. He claimed another wave of attacks would be coming after the U.S. reinstated sanctions and revoked a license that briefly allowed Iran to sell oil in U.S. Dollars, and then carried out strikes targeting the Bandar Abbas harbor in southern Iran.

Iran then responded by striking 85 U.S. Military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, and shooting down another MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Iran isn’t the only holding back with its response… Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah in Yemen are ready and waiting to enter into a full-scale war, and the results will be devastating for the U.S. and Israel and their interests in West Asia.

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