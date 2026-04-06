US MILITARY LOOKS RIDICULOUS AS IRAN AMBUSHES ISFAHAN OP, 12 AIRCRAFT OBLITERATED | Robert Inlakesh

Iran is reporting the complete destruction of at least 12 American aircraft in Isfahan, following the attempted U.S. Military operation over the weekend: two MC-130 transport planes, four Little Bird helicopters, four Black Hawk helicopters, and two MQ-9 Reaper drones.

This, as questions remain about what the U.S. was attempting in the region, as it was a significant distance from the pilot it claimed to be rescuing from an F-15E fighter jet downed by Iran, near the Persian Gulf.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that it was expected the U.S. would retrieve its owns pilots (it knew their location and Iran didn’t), but the fact that the U.S. Military sent in a dozen aircraft and 100 special ops in a convoluted mission that sounds like a Hollywood movie is just embarrassing, and shows the U.S. has no real strategy.

But while the Trump Admin begs for a ceasefire from Iran, and Tehran points to its demands for an end to U.S. and Israeli aggression across the region, we are reminded that Iran has a planned response for every escalation pursued by its opponents.

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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