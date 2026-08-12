Col. Macgregor: U.S. Military in CRISIS as Sailors JUMP OVERBOARD from USS Lincoln

Military families are speaking out and warning about a growing crisis onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, as its 5,000 sailors and marines are now in their ninth month at sea—with 250 consecutive days without making land—as the deployment has been extended to take part in the U.S. war on Iran.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that reports of sailors attempting to jump overboard the USS Lincoln come as no surprise, given the circumstances, and they should be taken seriously by the Trump Admin. But the opposite is happening, as the U.S. pushes its military into a crisis for a war of choice they know they can’t win against Iran.

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