May 2024 Recap
Hey y’all, please forgive me, I am a few days behind on this recap. Here’s an overview of the videos and interviews I’ve published this month, just in case you missed anything! Here’s what happened in May:
PALESTINE / ISRAEL / IRAN
05/09 - Biden's 'Red Line' for Israel in Rafah: A Political Distraction After 7 Months of Genocide in Gaza
05/10 - UN General Assembly Backs Palestine Membership + Israel's Assault on Rafah w/ Patrick Henningsen
05/13 - Israel Moves Forward with Rafah Invasion, Unleashes Heaviest Bombing in Months w/ Elijah J. Magnier
05/14 - Biden Admin Official Admits Defeat of Hamas NOT 'Likely or Possible' w/ Said Arikat
05/17 - Israel Vows to 'Intensify' Ground Invasion of Rafah as 600,000+ Palestinians Flee w/ Leila Hatoum
05/20 - Iran's President, Foreign Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash w/ Setareh Sadeqi
05/21 - ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Israel's Netanyahu w/ Prof. Francis Boyle
05/28 - U.S. Justifies Rafah Refugee Camp Massacre as Israel Kills Dozens of Civilians w/ Leila Hatoum
