French President Emmanuel Macron is once against threatening that NATO troops will be sent to Ukraine, claiming the threat is necessary to deter Russia, and that “if Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe.” (If only the West cared enough about "European Security" to keep them from supporting a coup in Ukraine and expanding NATO right up to Russia's border…)

George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute noted that even though Ukrainian forces are crumbling on the battlefield, the West continues to claim it must support Kiev, based on what it has already spent propping up the country in a proxy war against Russia. But the goal has never been about accomplishments for Ukraine, nearly as much as it has been about trying to weaken Russia...

