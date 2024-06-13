Leaders of the Group of Seven came together in Italy for talks, as Biden plans to sign a new defense agreement with Zelensky, while pushing his EU colleagues to seize the profits from frozen Russian assets in order to secure a $50 BILLION loan for Kiev.

George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute noted that while G7 leaders are showing their support for Ukraine, their resolve isn't backed up by the public, as the EU parliamentary elections spelled major defeats for Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, with the future political careers of Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak also at stake...

