U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is dead at the age of 71. Reports say emergency responders were called to his home on Saturday, hours after he returned from a trip to Ukraine.

It was during his latest photo-op in Kiev that Graham bragged about plans for new oil sanctions against Russia. He also touring a drone production facility, which was then bombed and destroyed by the Russian military.

SOURCE LINKS:

12 July 2026 - Washington Post: “Emergency medical services received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a person suffering chest pains at a Capitol Hill home owned by Graham, according to the audio. About 25 minutes later, emergency personnel said that CPR was in progress and that a man at the house was suffering from cardiac arrest.”

11 July 2026 - War Translated on X: “US Senator Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine’s SkyFall and got a look at Vampire heavy bomber drones, Shrike FPVs and P1-SUN Shahed interceptors, plus some new tech not yet on the battlefield. Looks pretty happy holding Ukraine’s P1-SUN drone in the photo.”

11 July 2026 - US Senator Graham visits drone production facility during Ukraine trip

11 July 2026 - Russia hits Kiev drone-manufacturing plant – MOD

11 July 2026 - SEN. GRAHAM: “We’ve reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. It means it’s going to become law.”

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