LEBANON FIGHTS BACK AS ISRAEL WAGES WAR ON JOURNALISTS, PARAMEDICS, CIVILIANS | Jalyssa Dugrot

The United Nations is warning that Lebanon is “at a breaking point” as Israel’s illegal war of aggression on the country has left more than 1,300 people dead (many of whom was women, children and healthcare workers) and more than 1.1 million people displaced.
Independent Journalist Jalyssa Dugrot noted that this is an “existential war” for the Lebanese people, and while many have been forced to live in cars and tents as they struggle to survive Israel’s latest attacks on their homes and communities, they are continuing to persevere and fight for their land.
Follow Jalyssa Dugrot on X, and on Instagram
SOURCE LINKS:
31 March 2026 - UN: Lebanon at ‘breaking point’ as displacement soars and strikes intensify
2 April 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Hezbollah is taking the entire place of the Axis of the Resistance today: More missiles falling on Israel 3-4 times per hour (just now 6 missiles fired) and since this morning, giving Iran a bit of break to take over afterward, when the day ends, and show Trump how there are or aren’t missiles left.”
2 April 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Since this morning, Israeli airstrikes have killed multiple people across southern Lebanon, including a mother and her two children in a strike on the town of Zibdine.”
1 April 2026 - Simona Foltyn on X: “Only one bridge is left to connect to the coastal city of Tyre after Israel bombed seven bridges crossing the Litani, practically isolating Lebanon’s south.”
2 April 2026 - A month into war, Lebanon’s prime minister says no end in sight
1 April 2026 - Heavy Fighting, Israeli Airstrikes Killed at Least 50 in Lebanon in 24 Hours
1 April 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Hezbollah announced 45 operations on 31 March against Israeli forces, sites, settlements, and military infrastructure”
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