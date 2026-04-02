LEBANON FIGHTS BACK AS ISRAEL WAGES WAR ON JOURNALISTS, PARAMEDICS, CIVILIANS | Jalyssa Dugrot

The United Nations is warning that Lebanon is “at a breaking point” as Israel’s illegal war of aggression on the country has left more than 1,300 people dead (many of whom was women, children and healthcare workers) and more than 1.1 million people displaced.

Independent Journalist Jalyssa Dugrot noted that this is an “existential war” for the Lebanese people, and while many have been forced to live in cars and tents as they struggle to survive Israel’s latest attacks on their homes and communities, they are continuing to persevere and fight for their land.

Follow Jalyssa Dugrot on X, and on Instagram

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