IDF LURED INTO SOUTH LEBANON, ‘DROWNING’ IN AMBUSH ATTACKS | Robert Inlakesh

Israel is continuing its latest attempt at ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, and Hezbollah is more committed than ever to fighting back, carrying out a range of ambush attacks and killing several IDF soldiers in the process.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that Hezbollah is luring the IDF into south Lebanon, and then attacking, as terrain is in their favor. He also pointed out that Israel prefers to fight short, aggressive wars, but the Axis Resistance is no longer allowing that, and Israel has now fallen into the very trap that the late Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned against: getting stuck in Lebanon.

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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