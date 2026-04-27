IDF LURED INTO SOUTH LEBANON, ‘DROWNING’ IN AMBUSH ATTACKS | Robert Inlakesh

Israel is continuing its latest attempt at ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, and Hezbollah is more committed than ever to fighting back, carrying out a range of ambush attacks and killing several IDF soldiers in the process.
Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that Hezbollah is luring the IDF into south Lebanon, and then attacking, as terrain is in their favor. He also pointed out that Israel prefers to fight short, aggressive wars, but the Axis Resistance is no longer allowing that, and Israel has now fallen into the very trap that the late Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned against: getting stuck in Lebanon.
Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
26 April 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “Axios repackaged Iran’s refusal to discuss nuclear as a ‘new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.’ Iran didn’t propose anything. It told mediators nuclear is off the table entirely. Futures pumped on the headline. Ravid’s last ‘exclusive’ was that Iran’s Supreme Leader gave the green light for talks. That meeting never happened.”
26 April 2026 - Axios: Iran offers U.S. deal to reopen strait but postpone nuclear talks
27 April 2026 - American cargo and personnel stream into bases in the UAE and Qatar
27 April 2026 - Amid stalled talks, US preparing fourth aircraft carrier deployment to West Asia in largest buildup since 2003
26 April 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “Insane footage shows moments when a Hezbollah explosive-laden drone struck near ‘Israeli’ troops during an evacuation in the southern Lebanon town of Taybeh, this morning.”
26 April 2026 - Quds News Network on X: “Israeli media published footage showing Hezbollah targeting Israeli occupation forces that had invaded the town of Al Taybeh in southern Lebanon earlier today, while they were attempting to evacuate injuries from a previous strike.”
26 April 2026 - Hadi Hoteit on X: “50 casualties among Lebanese civilians today after more than 20 Israeli airstrikes on different regions in South Lebanon. Israel murdered 14 and injured 37 person. 2 women and 2 children were murdered in the bombings. These numbers are official but not final, as attacks are still ongoing. All this during an American ceasefire complicit with Lebanese pro-zionist government.”
27 April 2026 - Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem: “We face two choices: liberation and dignity, or occupation and humiliation. And far be it for us to accept humiliation.”
26 April 2026 - Israeli forces killed at least seven Palestinians Sunday in a series of strikes across Gaza
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 81: IRAN RELEASES ATTACK MAP AS US, ISRAEL PREP NEXT STRIKE
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709