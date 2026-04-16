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LEBANON CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCED – ISRAEL CAVES TO IRAN'S PRESSURE, BATTLEFIELD WOES | Dimitri Lascaris

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Rachel Blevins and Dimitri Lascaris
Apr 16, 2026

President Trump announced that Israel and the US-backed Lebanese government have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which is set to go into effect at midnight in Beirut tonight. This, after immense pressure from Iran to include Lebanon in the overall ceasefire, and after the IDF failed to accomplish any of Israel’s goals with its war on south Lebanon.

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that we have seen no evidence that the U.S. is finished with its overall war on Iran, and it’s likely the ceasefire in Lebanon will be used to buy more time, as the U.S. and Israel prepare for their next attack.

Follow Dimitri Lascaris on X, and check out Reason2Resist on YouTube

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Russia warns US, Israel may be preparing Iran ground operation under cover of ceasefire talksYour support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 79: IRAN STANDS FIRM: NO CEASEFIRE FOR LEBANON? THEN NO DEAL

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