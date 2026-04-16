LEBANON CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCED – ISRAEL CAVES TO IRAN'S PRESSURE, BATTLEFIELD WOES | Dimitri Lascaris

President Trump announced that Israel and the US-backed Lebanese government have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which is set to go into effect at midnight in Beirut tonight. This, after immense pressure from Iran to include Lebanon in the overall ceasefire, and after the IDF failed to accomplish any of Israel’s goals with its war on south Lebanon.

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that we have seen no evidence that the U.S. is finished with its overall war on Iran, and it’s likely the ceasefire in Lebanon will be used to buy more time, as the U.S. and Israel prepare for their next attack.

Follow Dimitri Lascaris on X, and check out Reason2Resist on YouTube

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