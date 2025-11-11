Lavrov Offers Rubio a Diplomatic Lifeline as Russia Closes in on Pokrovsk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is extending a lifeline to his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the offer of an in-person meeting, noting the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels between the U.S. and Russia.
This, as Russia is poised to fully take Pokrovsk, with significant gains along the front lines in the ongoing war of attrition.
SOURCE LINKS:
10 Nov. 2025 - Lavrov offers face-to-face meeting with Rubio as Russia signals diplomatic opening amid Ukraine tensions
9 Nov. 2025 - Russia’s Lavrov: I am ready to meet Rubio
16 Oct. 2025 - Russia believes Alaska process isn’t over - Lavrov
6 Aug. 2025 - Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace deadline, the Kremlin says
7 Nov. 2025 - U.S. backs EU using frozen Russian assets to help end war, U.S. source says
8 Nov. 2025 - Ukraine’s battle with Russia for Pokrovsk at pivotal point
6 Nov. 2025 - Ukraine faces potential fall of Pokrovsk to Russia after 18-month battle of attrition
10 Nov. 2025 - Suriyak Maps - Live look at the battlefield between Russia and Ukraine
9 Nov. 2025 - Angelina Jolie’s driver reveals details of being ‘deceived’ into Ukrainian army
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709