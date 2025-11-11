Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Lavrov Offers Rubio a Diplomatic Lifeline as Russia Closes in on Pokrovsk

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Nov 11, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is extending a lifeline to his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the offer of an in-person meeting, noting the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels between the U.S. and Russia.

This, as Russia is poised to fully take Pokrovsk, with significant gains along the front lines in the ongoing war of attrition.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture