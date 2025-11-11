Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is extending a lifeline to his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the offer of an in-person meeting, noting the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels between the U.S. and Russia.

This, as Russia is poised to fully take Pokrovsk, with significant gains along the front lines in the ongoing war of attrition.

