Lancet Study Finds Gaza Death Toll Likely Around 200,000—8% of The Population w/ Prof. France Boyle
A new report from the Lancet medical journal found that the true death toll from Israel's bombardment and blockade of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip could exceed 186,000—five times higher than the 37,396 reported last month.
Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that these figures don't come as a surprise, and the true death toll could even be as high as 500,000 Palestinians killed so far by Israel's genocide in Gaza, when all deaths from disease, starvation, etc. are factored in.
By now probably between 200,000 and 300,000 - half of them CHIlDREN.
This is a US genocide in little Gaza — Israelis are just executioners.
After IDF military killing most of their own Israelis on Oct 7 and creating hysteria about beheaded and microwaved babies — organized lies.
Once again - it is a US genocide in Gaza after actively preventing a (two-state) solution for decades.
PS: Are you related to a wonderful doctor Blevin who also writes for sub-stack?