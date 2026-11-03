A horrific scene unfolded in Kiev, as protesters attempted to storm a “torture chamber” run by the notorious Azov neo-Nazis, and discovered victims are young as 14 years old, who had been kidnapped off the streets and forcefully conscripted into the military.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that this is nothing new, as Kirill Budanov, the head of Zelensky’s office, admitted. And it comes as Kiev is getting increasingly desperate amid Russia’s increasing barrage of attack on military-related targets across Ukraine.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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