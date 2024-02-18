Biden wasted no time blaming the death of Alexey Navalny on Putin, while admitting he has no evidence to prove his claim. Both the Biden Admin and the mainstream media have had plenty to say about Navalny, the racist, xenophobic activist-turned Liberal Hero of the West... yet they had nothing to say about the case of Gonzalo Lira, a Chilean-American journalist, who died in a Ukrainian prison after he was arrested for criticizing the Kiev regime.

But as the Biden Admin tries to convince Congress to pass more funding for Ukraine—even warning about the threat of Russian nuclear weapons in space—they don't want to talk about the status of Avdeevka, a key Donbass stronghold that Ukrainian forces just lost to Russia…

