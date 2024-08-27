UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi is warning about "the danger or possibility of a nuclear accident" after a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, which has repeatedly been targeted by Kiev as part of their ongoing incursion into the region. However, Grossi still refuses to say who is behind the attacks (despite it being obvious, once again)

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Kiev's decision to throw some of its best resources into Kursk to carry out a headline-making stunt with its incursion, is hurting Ukrainian forces significantly on the battlefield, as Russian forces continue to advance, now closing in on the key Donbass city of Pokrovsk.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X and Substack