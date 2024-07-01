June 2024 Recap
Hey y’all, we’ve made it to the halfway point of 2024! I wanted to go through a quick recap of the videos and interviews I’ve published, just in case you missed anything! Here’s what happened in June:
We are SO CLOSE to 50,000 subscribers on YouTube! If you don’t follow my page there, please take a moment to check it out. Thank you so much!
PALESTINE / ISRAEL / IRAN
06/04 - Biden Claims He Wants a 'Ceasefire' in Gaza—But What's The Catch? w/ Prof. Francis Boyle
06/04 - Hezbollah's Rockets Spark Fires in Israel, Both Sides Warn of Full-Scale War w/ Elijah J. Magnier
06/06 - Israel Beats War Drums for Full-Scale War Against Hezbollah + Putin Calls ‘Bulls**t’ on NATO Claims
06/07 - Will Israel Invade Lebanon to Distract from Failure to 'Defeat' Hamas? w/ Laith Marouf
06/11 - U.S. Claims Israel 'Accepts' Ceasefire Plan, as Israel Kills Dozens of Palestinians w/ Said Arikat
06/19 - Biden Admin Cancels Meeting on Iran After Netanyahu Claims U.S. Withholding Weapons w/ Ramzy Baroud
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.