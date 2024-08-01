July 2024 Recap
Hey y’all, July was a whirlwind! Let’s go through a quick recap of the videos and interviews I’ve published, just in case you missed anything! Here’s what happened in July:
PALESTINE / ISRAEL / IRAN
07/09 - 'The Case for Palestine: Why It Matters and Why You Should Care' w/ Dan Kovalik
07/17 - Netanyahu Adds Demands to Avoid Ceasefire for Gaza Ahead of U.S. Visit w/ Elijah J. Magnier
07/23 - Netanyahu in U.S. to Meet with Trump, Biden and Harris—And They ALL Support Israel w/ Said Arikat
07/24 - US Congress CHEERS War Criminal Netanyahu, As Israel Bombs Palestinians in Gaza w/ Dimitri Lascaris
07/26 - Netanyahu Met with Protests in DC, As Resistance Ramps Up Attacks on Israel w/ Laith Marouf
07/31 - Israel Wants WAR: From Assassination of Hamas Top Diplomat in Iran to Beirut Bombing w/ Ramzy Baroud
