Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian civilians around an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, killing more than 100 and injuring hundreds more.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that the latest massacre is yet another reminder that Israel does not value Palestinian lives, and that the current situation in which Palestinians are starving to death and doing everything they can to get access to the trickle of aid allowed into the Gaza Strip is by the design of Israel, with the support of the U.S.

