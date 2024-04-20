Days after reports that the U.S. was asking Iran to allow a "symbolic strike" from Israel, Iranian air defense took down a small IDF drone strike, leading Israel’s own national security minister to mock the attack online, with a single Tweet that translates to: "Lame."

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that it wasn't just Iran that was the target of the attacks... it was also Iraq and Syria, two countries whose sovereignty Israel routinely violates. A reminder that the U.S., which is of course Israel's top provider of lethal aid, forgets about "international law" when its closest ally is involved.

