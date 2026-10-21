ISRAELI ATTACK IMMINENT? Iran Expands TARGETS for LONG WAR | Laith Marouf

Reports say Netanyahu was planning an October attack on Iran, before Trump talked him out of it. But with Defense Sec. Hegseth making a special trip to Israel on Monday, it seems inevitable that more war is around the corner…

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, said that an Israeli attack on Iran is imminent, despite all of the warnings from Tehran that it will retaliate with a devastating new range of targets, and with Israel getting the brunt of the damage, as Iran’s retaliation has driven U.S. assets out of the region.



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