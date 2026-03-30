ISRAELI ARMY ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE UNDER ATTACKS FROM IRAN, LEBANON, YEMEN | Esteban Carrillo

The Israeli army’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, is warning that the Zionist military is “going to collapse in on itself” if it does not get more reinforcements, saying: “The reserves will not last, I am raising 10 red flags.”

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Israel is in a dire situation as Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah in Yemen, stand together in this existential war, while Tel Aviv and Washington run low on munitions and morale.

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