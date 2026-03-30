ISRAELI ARMY ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE UNDER ATTACKS FROM IRAN, LEBANON, YEMEN | Esteban Carrillo

The Israeli army’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, is warning that the Zionist military is “going to collapse in on itself” if it does not get more reinforcements, saying: “The reserves will not last, I am raising 10 red flags.”
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Israel is in a dire situation as Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah in Yemen, stand together in this existential war, while Tel Aviv and Washington run low on munitions and morale.
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SOURCE LINKS:
26 March 2026 - Israeli chief of staff warns army on verge of ‘collapse’ amid troop shortage
29 March 2026 - Iran warns US ‘secretly plotting’ ground war while feigning diplomacy
30 March 2026 - Iranian missiles hit the area and the port of Haifa. Simultaneously, shots were detected from southern Lebanon towards Israel
30 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)”
30 March 2026 - FT: Donald Trump says US could ‘take the oil in Iran’
29 March 2026 - Trump Weighs Military Operation to Extract Iran’s Uranium
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