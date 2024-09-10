Israeli airstrikes in central Syria killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more Sunday night. While reports claimed Israel was targeting sites where “Iranian militias and experts are stationed to develop weapons in Syria,” witnesses noted that the attack hit civilian areas and Syria's Health Minister described the strikes as a “brutal and barbaric aggression.”

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that Israel's history of bombing Syria is a reminder that it has spent years failing to control the resistance and those who support it, while harming civilians in the process.

