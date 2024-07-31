Tensions are soaring in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran—a respected Palestinian diplomat, whose death is believed to be the result of an Israeli missile attack in Tehran.

The attack came less than a day after Israel bombed Beirut, Lebanon, claiming they were targeting a Hezbollah commander there. Israel justified the attack by suddenly claiming to care about the Syrian children in the Occupied Golan Heights, and blaming Hezbollah for a rocket attack there, with no evidence.

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud noted this series of inflammatory attacks shows Netanyahu is desperate for a wider regional war to take away the focus from his failure to defeat Hamas and his ongoing attempt to exterminate the Palestinian people from their own land. And the overwhelming support Netanyahu received from the U.S. during his visit last week may have been just the "blank check" he was looking for...

