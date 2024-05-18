Despite international warnings, Israel continues to move forward with its ground invasion of Rafah, as the UN estimates that more than 600,000 Palestinians have fled the city in a matter of days, the majority of who have already been displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip, and facing famine.

Leila Hatoum, a Lebanon-based journalist and Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored, noted that Israeli forces are still relying primarily on targeting Palestinians using artillery shells and drone strikes, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's vow to "intensify operations” shows that he still doesn't understand the situation on the ground...

