After almost 11 months of a near-constant bombardment and ongoing blockade of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Israel ramped up its raids in the West Bank this week, with the New York Times calling it a "third front" to Israel's war on the Palestinians and the resistance who support them.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that Israel's targeting the West Bank is a reminder that this was never about "destroying Hamas," and it was always about achieving the decades-long goal of ethnically cleansing the Palestinian people from their land.

