Israel Could 'GO NUCLEAR' from the Start if Trump Gives Green Light for WAR on Iran | Jim Jatras

The U.S. and Iran are set to hold another round of indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday, but President Trump has already set the precedent that he can attack at any time. And with Tehran warning that even a symbolic U.S. attack will lead to a regional war, Israel would be at risk of being targeted, along with U.S. Military bases in the region.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Trump’s reported plan for a small attack here, and a medium attack there, won’t lead to any “decisive” results in Iran… which is raising concerns that Israel could “go nuclear” from the start, before Iran has a chance to inflict massive damage.

“You can either be a Libya or a North Korea,” Jatras said, noting that right now, Iran should want nuclear weapons as the ultimate form of deterrence.



