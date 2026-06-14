ISRAEL TAUNTS IRAN WITH STRIKES ON BEIRUT – TRUMP PLAYS DUMB

Iran is vowing to respond, after Israel launched strikes on the suburbs of Beirut in a direct test of the rules of engagement set by Tehran last week, when it followed through with retaliatory strikes on Israel, in defense of Lebanon.
Meanwhile, President Trump is acting as if he had no idea Netanyahu was going to launch this attack… even though the trusty anonymous sources at Axios say Central Command was notified in advance.
So, how will Iran respond and what does this mean for the Memorandum of Understanding that was promised?
SOURCE LINKS:
14 June 2026 - Israel carried out attacks on Beirut’s suburbs
14 June 2026 - Trey Yingst on X: “Spoke with President Trump. He says the deal with Iran is expected to be signed in the next 2-3 hours. President Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “what the fu*k are you doing?” on a call after the Israeli strikes against Beirut.”
14 June 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats...”
14 June 2026 - Clash Report on X: “Israel assesses Trump will soon announce a concession to Iran in exchange for not retaliating over the Dahiyeh strike. Details unknown, but back-channel efforts are underway.”
14 June 2026 - Axios Report: “The Israeli military notified the U.S. Central Command shortly before the Beirut strike, Israeli and U.S. officials say. It is not clear whether the White House gave it a green light.”
14 June 2026 - Dr. Foad Izadi on X: “Opening the Strait of Hormuz in the first step. That is, resolving Trump’s economic and political problems. Countries usually do not hand over their most important lever of power to the opposing side in the first step.”
14 June 2026 - Prof. Mohammad Marandi on X: “There will be no more negotiations for now.”
14 June 2026 - Prof. Mohammad Marandi on X: “The Zionist rapists and child killers will be punished.”
14 June 2026 - Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf on X: “The Zionists’ incursion into Dahiyeh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so. By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions. The game of bad cop and good cop is outdated. If you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible.”
14 June 2026 - Al Mayadeen English on X: “A source close to Iran’s negotiating team told Fars News Agency that a Qatari delegation is currently in Tehran, relaying Iranian demands and detailed conditions to the other side through the Qatari mediators.”
14 June 2026 - Iran says draft US deal includes oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 87: US, IRAN TEASE DEAL—BUT REMAIN DIVIDED ON DETAILS
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709