ISRAEL TAUNTS IRAN WITH STRIKES ON BEIRUT – TRUMP PLAYS DUMB

Iran is vowing to respond, after Israel launched strikes on the suburbs of Beirut in a direct test of the rules of engagement set by Tehran last week, when it followed through with retaliatory strikes on Israel, in defense of Lebanon.

Meanwhile, President Trump is acting as if he had no idea Netanyahu was going to launch this attack… even though the trusty anonymous sources at Axios say Central Command was notified in advance.

So, how will Iran respond and what does this mean for the Memorandum of Understanding that was promised?

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